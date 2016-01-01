See All Radiation Oncologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Anthony Addesa, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Addesa, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Addesa works at The Medical Group Of South Florida in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Medical Group of South Florida
    1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 622-6111
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy (IORT) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Anthony Addesa, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538186119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Med School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hosp University Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandeis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Addesa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Addesa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Addesa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Addesa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Addesa works at The Medical Group Of South Florida in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Addesa’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Addesa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Addesa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Addesa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Addesa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

