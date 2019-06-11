Overview

Dr. Anthony Adamo, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.



Dr. Adamo works at Nassau Suffolk Neurology in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.