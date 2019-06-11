See All Neurologists in Babylon, NY
Dr. Anthony Adamo, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.

Dr. Adamo works at Nassau Suffolk Neurology in Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Babylon Office
    400 W Main St Ste 222, Babylon, NY 11702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 422-8822
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Carpenters Benefit Fund
    • Center Care
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • Worker's Compensation

    Jun 11, 2019
    I thought he was very personable and knowledgeable. His office staff was thorough & on point. I received authorizations for diagnostic tests the same day.
    About Dr. Anthony Adamo, DO

    • Neurology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992817456
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    • Columbia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Adamo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adamo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adamo works at Nassau Suffolk Neurology in Babylon, NY. View the full address on Dr. Adamo’s profile.

    Dr. Adamo has seen patients for Vertigo, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adamo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.