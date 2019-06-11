Dr. Anthony Adamo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Adamo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Adamo, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.
Dr. Adamo works at
Locations
Babylon Office400 W Main St Ste 222, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 422-8822Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Carpenters Benefit Fund
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- HealthCare Partners
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I thought he was very personable and knowledgeable. His office staff was thorough & on point. I received authorizations for diagnostic tests the same day.
About Dr. Anthony Adamo, DO
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992817456
Education & Certifications
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adamo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adamo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adamo has seen patients for Vertigo, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adamo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.