Dr. Anthony Ackerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Ackerman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Ackerman works at
Locations
1
SIMEDHealth Sleep Center4881 NW 8th Ave Ste 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 224-2338
2
SIMEDHealth Neurology4343 Newberry Rd Ste 3, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 374-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very thorough and explained things clearly. He ordered tests that I thought should be ordered and even referred me to another specialist to be safe. His staff is super nice and everyone, including him is accommodating and very kind. I could tell he cared about getting me a diagnosis.
About Dr. Anthony Ackerman, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1700093630
Education & Certifications
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ackerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ackerman works at
Dr. Ackerman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ackerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
