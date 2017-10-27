Overview

Dr. Anthony Ackerman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Ackerman works at SIMEDHealth in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.