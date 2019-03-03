Dr. Anthony Acello, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Acello, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anthony Acello, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Acello works at
Locations
Foot and Ankle Surgical Assoc1043 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 225-1500Monday8:45am - 6:00pmWednesday8:45am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:45pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Acello is an amazing doctor. He is knowledgeable, compassionate, open to think outside the box and his staff is awesome too. I was extremely fortunate to have been referred to him with a very bad situation and he was apart of my revision/corrective surgery along with another amazing doctor/surgeon Dr. Anthony Sergi! These two are an amazing team and for the first time in a long time..... I feel so much better!! Highly recommended!!!
About Dr. Anthony Acello, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1184628018
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acello works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Acello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acello.
