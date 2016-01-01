Dr. Anthonella Benitez Ojeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benitez Ojeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthonella Benitez Ojeda, MD
Dr. Anthonella Benitez Ojeda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from Universidad de Carabobo, Valencia, Venezuela and is affiliated with AdventHealth East Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Lincoln Hospital234 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 579-5000
First Choice Pediatrics Dr. Phillips Location7051 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 7, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 249-1234Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
- AdventHealth East Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Anthonella Benitez Ojeda, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1023545589
- Lincoln Hospital Medical Center, Bronx, Ny
- Universidad de Carabobo, Valencia, Venezuela
- Pediatrics
Dr. Benitez Ojeda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benitez Ojeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benitez Ojeda speaks Spanish.
