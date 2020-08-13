Dr. Anterpreet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anterpreet Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anterpreet Singh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
St Mary's Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc.-hospital Sisters1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 272-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Took a small amount of time to warm up. Explained the issues at hand well. Explained the procedure before and during ... which I appreciated. Also note the nurses were as efficient and concerned as he was. I wouldn't hesitate to go back.
About Dr. Anterpreet Singh, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1023264272
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Government Medical College Patiala
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.