Dr. Antero Velez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antero Velez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antero Velez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of San Agustin Academic Program.
Dr. Velez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rejuvenation Center Clinic Group Inc4940 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velez?
I was treated by Dr. Velez years ago he's so wonderful and so knowledgeable he was the best !!
About Dr. Antero Velez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962588129
Education & Certifications
- St Michael'S Med Center
- National University Of San Agustin Academic Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velez works at
Dr. Velez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Velez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.