Dr. Anteneh Feyissa, MD

Neurology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anteneh Feyissa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Feyissa works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Neurology
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Concussion
Seizure Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Concussion

Seizure Disorders
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Concussion
Acoustic Neuroma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Cluster Headache
Complex Spine Disorders
Diplopia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Hydrocephalus
Medulloblastoma
Migraine
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Neurological Diseases
Neurological Testing
Neuropathy
Neurovascular Conditions
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Paralysis
Parkinson's Disease
Pediatric Neurological Disorders
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Refractory Epilepsy
Schwannoma
Seizure
Sleep Disorders
Spina Bifida
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Stroke
Syncope
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vertigo
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 31, 2022
So kind and explained everything well- gave us confidence in treatments available- wonderful neurologist
— Aug 31, 2022
About Dr. Anteneh Feyissa, MD

  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1245542547
Education & Certifications

  • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anteneh Feyissa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feyissa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Feyissa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Feyissa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feyissa works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Feyissa’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Feyissa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feyissa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feyissa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feyissa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

