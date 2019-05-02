Overview

Dr. Antao Du, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ARMSTRONG COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Du works at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Concussion Syndrome, Stroke and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.