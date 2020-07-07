Dr. Ansuya Kalra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ansuya Kalra, MD
Overview
Dr. Ansuya Kalra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Locations
Ansuya Kalra MD PA2404 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 737-8244
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My Doctor over 20 years, excellent,professional, very dedicated, I will recommended her, No more to said The best.
About Dr. Ansuya Kalra, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi
- 1689737835
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- U Bombay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalra has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalra speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.