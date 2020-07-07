See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Ansuya Kalra, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Ansuya Kalra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.

Dr. Kalra works at Ansuya Kalra MD PA in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ansuya Kalra MD PA
    Ansuya Kalra MD PA
2404 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 737-8244

  Bethesda Hospital East

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Jul 07, 2020
    My Doctor over 20 years, excellent,professional, very dedicated, I will recommended her, No more to said The best.
    — Jul 07, 2020
    About Dr. Ansuya Kalra, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English, Hindi
    1687737835
    Education & Certifications

    Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    U Bombay
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ansuya Kalra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalra works at Ansuya Kalra MD PA in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kalra’s profile.

    Dr. Kalra has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

