Overview

Dr. Anson Li, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williston, ND. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.



Dr. Li works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

