Dr. Anson Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anson Li, MD
Overview
Dr. Anson Li, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williston, ND. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.
Dr. Li works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston1301 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
Awesome doctor, great staff. Dr. Li is very thorough and takes the time to carefully explain each step.
About Dr. Anson Li, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1326064015
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Li using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.