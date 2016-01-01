Dr. Ansley Tharpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ansley Tharpe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ansley Tharpe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Tharpe works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office519 Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-9447Monday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah, PC9976 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Directions (912) 354-9447Thursday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Gastroenterology Consultants Of Savannah, PC101 Saint Josephs Candler Dr Ste E310, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 354-9447
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tharpe?
About Dr. Ansley Tharpe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386791234
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tharpe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tharpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tharpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tharpe works at
Dr. Tharpe has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tharpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tharpe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tharpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tharpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tharpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.