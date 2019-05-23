Dr. Anshul Varshney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varshney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anshul Varshney, MD
Overview
Dr. Anshul Varshney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Varshney works at
Locations
Anshul Varshney MD A Professional Corp.13768 Roswell Ave Ste 108, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 627-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Went for exam and further testing for glaucoma.Staff and Dr. Varshney were very through. Found out after the fact, that my optometrist also recommends him.
About Dr. Anshul Varshney, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varshney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varshney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varshney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varshney works at
Dr. Varshney has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varshney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Varshney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varshney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varshney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varshney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.