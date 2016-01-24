Overview

Dr. Anshul Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Patel works at Internal Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.