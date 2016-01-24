Dr. Anshul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anshul Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anshul Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Cardiovascular Specialist5669 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 170, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-8377
2
Emory Saint Josephs Hospital Cardiology5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-6070
3
St. Francis - Emory Healthcare2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 320-3266
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr.Patel for 9 years. I did extensive background research on his education and experience before I trusted my heart health to him. He is extremely knowledgeable, well-respected by his peers and support staff, and considerate. He has performed 2 cardiac ablations and multiple cardioversions on me, helping me deal with my acute arrythmia. So I feel I am as knowledgeable about his abilities as anyone, and I feel sincerely he is the best electrician in the profession.
About Dr. Anshul Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295725463
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
