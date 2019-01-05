See All Rheumatologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Ashul Pandhi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ashul Pandhi, MD

Rheumatology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ashul Pandhi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Pandhi works at Group Hlth Bellevue Ct Orthpdcs in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Rheumatology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yong Zhu, MD
Dr. Yong Zhu, MD
4 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellevue Medical Center
    11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 502-3990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Joint Fluid Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Pandhi?

Jan 05, 2019
Dr Pandhi is helping me explore my arthritis with the painful flare ups and the medications to help control the disease...he is kind, caring and efficient.
— Jan 05, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ashul Pandhi, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ashul Pandhi, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pandhi to family and friends

Dr. Pandhi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Pandhi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ashul Pandhi, MD.

About Dr. Ashul Pandhi, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285790691
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ashul Pandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pandhi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pandhi works at Group Hlth Bellevue Ct Orthpdcs in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Pandhi’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandhi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ashul Pandhi, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.