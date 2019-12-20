Dr. Anshu Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anshu Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anshu Jain, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center and Paintsville ARH Hospital.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (606) 221-4882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and thorough
About Dr. Anshu Jain, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093942534
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology and Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Paintsville ARH Hospital
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jain works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
