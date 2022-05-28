Dr. Anshu Buttan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buttan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anshu Buttan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anshu Buttan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Buttan works at
Locations
Torrance Memorial Physician Network Endocrinology2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 320, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-8952
Cedars-sinai Medical Center, Dept of Int8700 Beverly Blvd Rm 5512, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-5581
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buttan make you feel comfortable. He doesn't rush you and listens to your questions and thoughtfully answers him. I so happy to have him as a doctor.
About Dr. Anshu Buttan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1093158891
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buttan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buttan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buttan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buttan works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Buttan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buttan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buttan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buttan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.