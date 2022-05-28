See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Anshu Buttan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anshu Buttan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. 

Dr. Buttan works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network Endocrinology in Torrance, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Torrance Memorial Physician Network Endocrinology
    2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 320, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 517-8952
  2. 2
    Cedars-sinai Medical Center, Dept of Int
    8700 Beverly Blvd Rm 5512, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-5581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anshu Buttan, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093158891
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anshu Buttan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buttan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buttan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buttan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Buttan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buttan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buttan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buttan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

