See All Family Doctors in Monroe Township, NJ
Dr. Anshu Bhalla, MD

Family Medicine
3 (13)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anshu Bhalla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Bhalla works at Penn Medicine Princeton Medicine in Monroe Township, NJ.

Locations

    Princeton Healthcare At Monroe
    2 Centre Dr Ste 200, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 (609) 395-2470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Princeton Medical Center
  Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 05, 2018
    she takes her time and very compassionate
    Nerissa — Aug 05, 2018
    About Dr. Anshu Bhalla, MD

    Family Medicine
    19 years of experience
    English
    1366502163
    Education & Certifications

    Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Family Practice
    Dr. Bhalla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bhalla works at Penn Medicine Princeton Medicine in Monroe Township, NJ.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

