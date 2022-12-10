Dr. Ansermo Arthur is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ansermo Arthur
Dr. Ansermo Arthur is a Cardiology Specialist in Aiken, SC.
Carolina Heart and Vascular Center137 MIRACLE DR, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 292-9177
Carolina Heart and Vascular Center440 Society Hill Dr Ste 202, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (229) 382-7120
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Doctors Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Arthur is an excellent doctor. My Dad has multiple issues that the doctor has to balance and he does an excellent job at that. We’ve been seeing him for many years and he’s always there for my Dad and our family.
- English, German
- New Mexico Military Institute AS Cum Laude
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arthur has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arthur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arthur speaks German.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.
