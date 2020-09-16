See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Anselmo Garcia, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anselmo Garcia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Garcia works at Affiliated Hospitalists in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Chest Physicians PC
    9225 N 3rd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 943-9494
    Affiliated Chest Physicians
    9100 N 2nd St Ste 221, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 943-9494
    Maricopa Pulmonary Consultants LLC
    9250 N 3rd St Ste 2035, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 786-0175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 16, 2020
    Dr. Garcia is great Doctor, friendly and helpful.
    — Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. Anselmo Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679791248
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anselmo Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at Affiliated Hospitalists in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

