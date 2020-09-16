Overview

Dr. Anselmo Garcia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Affiliated Hospitalists in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.