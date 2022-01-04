Dr. Igbanugo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anselm Igbanugo, MD
Overview
Dr. Anselm Igbanugo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
Beelein Lin M.d. P.c.508 Lakehurst Rd Ste 2A, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 281-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. very thorough. Explains his ideas and feelings of your condition. I don't like that the office is always VERY COLD!!! I'm sure the staff hates that too. When its cold, its not a good environment to work or visit!!!
About Dr. Anselm Igbanugo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780658187
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Igbanugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Igbanugo speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Igbanugo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Igbanugo.
