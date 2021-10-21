Overview

Dr. Anroy Ottley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U|St Georges University Medical School and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Ottley works at BHMG in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.