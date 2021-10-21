See All General Surgeons in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Anroy Ottley, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anroy Ottley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U|St Georges University Medical School and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Ottley works at BHMG in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Anroy Ottley MD MSc FACS
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 280A, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 975-3827
    Anroy Ottley MD MSc FACS
    1825 John F Kennedy Blvd # 103, Jersey City, NJ 07305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 975-3866

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Lipomas
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intra-Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Upper Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 21, 2021
    Dr. Otley Anroy is an excellent surgeon. My family and I love him very much. We are very grateful to Doctor Otley. He is a great person, and he is an extremely Excellent doctor. God gave him that Divine Gift It is well-deserved. He is so dedicated to his profession. God Bless Him Always. thousands of thanks. Dr. Otley again thank you. Never forget that my family and I love you very much. Yeimy E. Rodriguez
    Yeimy E. Rodríguez — Oct 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anroy Ottley, MD
    About Dr. Anroy Ottley, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457572752
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • St Georges U|St Georges University Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anroy Ottley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ottley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ottley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ottley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ottley has seen patients for Lipomas, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ottley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ottley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ottley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ottley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ottley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

