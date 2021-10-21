Dr. Anroy Ottley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ottley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anroy Ottley, MD
Dr. Anroy Ottley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U|St Georges University Medical School and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Anroy Ottley MD MSc FACS377 Jersey Ave Ste 280A, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 975-3827
Anroy Ottley MD MSc FACS1825 John F Kennedy Blvd # 103, Jersey City, NJ 07305 Directions (201) 975-3866
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Otley Anroy is an excellent surgeon. My family and I love him very much. We are very grateful to Doctor Otley. He is a great person, and he is an extremely Excellent doctor. God gave him that Divine Gift It is well-deserved. He is so dedicated to his profession. God Bless Him Always. thousands of thanks. Dr. Otley again thank you. Never forget that my family and I love you very much. Yeimy E. Rodriguez
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457572752
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- St Georges U|St Georges University Medical School
Dr. Ottley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ottley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ottley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ottley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ottley has seen patients for Lipomas, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ottley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ottley speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ottley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ottley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ottley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ottley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.