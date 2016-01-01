Overview

Dr. Anpalakan Sathasivam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte Hall, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Lviv State Med University and is affiliated with MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Sathasivam works at Medstar Shah Medical Group in Charlotte Hall, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.