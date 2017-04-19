Overview

Dr. Anoushiravan Ehya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vernon, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Of Gardena and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Ehya works at Stacy Medical Center in Vernon, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Lawndale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.