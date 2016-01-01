Dr. Anoush Khodaverdian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khodaverdian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anoush Khodaverdian, MD
Overview
Dr. Anoush Khodaverdian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.
Locations
Robert Wilson MD6327 N Fresno St Ste 108, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 439-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Valley Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anoush Khodaverdian, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
- 1215967054
Education & Certifications
- Valley Med Center
- National University Of Iran
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khodaverdian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khodaverdian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khodaverdian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khodaverdian speaks Arabic, Armenian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khodaverdian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khodaverdian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khodaverdian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khodaverdian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.