Dr. Anoush Khodaverdian, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Anoush Khodaverdian, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.

Dr. Khodaverdian works at Richard Shebelut, MD in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert Wilson MD
    6327 N Fresno St Ste 108, Fresno, CA 93710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Valley Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Noninfectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anoush Khodaverdian, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215967054
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Valley Med Center
    Medical Education
    • National University Of Iran
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anoush Khodaverdian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khodaverdian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khodaverdian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khodaverdian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khodaverdian works at Richard Shebelut, MD in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khodaverdian’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khodaverdian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khodaverdian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khodaverdian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khodaverdian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

