Offers telehealth
Dr. Anoush Hadaegh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery of North Shore900 Cummings Ctr Ste 301U, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-1500
- Beverly Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I recently had a breast augmentation done, and could not be happier with my results! Dr. Hadaegh gave me exactly what I asked for: a natural look that suits my body frame. Dr. Hadaegh took the time to explain all my options and address any concerns I had. He made me feel very comfortable, and I am so glad that I went forward with him. (I also love his Medical Assistant Sandra who is super nice and helpful!) I actually found Dr. Hadaegh through a referral from my best friend. I highly recommend getting your breast augmentation done with Dr. Hadaegh, he’s a true professional!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian and Turkish
- Hartford Hospital University Conn Med Center
- Wake Forest University Med Center
- Boston U/Boston Med Coll
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland
- Plastic Surgery
