Dr. Anouk Sassouni, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sassouni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anouk Sassouni, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anouk Sassouni, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Sassouni works at
Locations
-
1
Chestnut Hills - Squirrel Hill5889 Forbes Ave Ste 305, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 206-6654
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sassouni?
About Dr. Anouk Sassouni, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, French
- 1073649596
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sassouni accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sassouni using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sassouni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sassouni works at
Dr. Sassouni speaks French.
Dr. Sassouni has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sassouni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sassouni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sassouni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.