Dr. Anouk Lambers, MD
Overview
Dr. Anouk Lambers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ballston Spa, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rijksuniversiteit Te Leiden Faculty Der Geneeskunde Leiden Netherlands and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Locations
Saratoga OB/GYN and Midwifery at Exit 132911 State Route 9, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 Directions (518) 587-2400
Saratoga OB/GYN and Midwifery at Malta2105 Ellsworth Blvd, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 587-2400
Saratoga OB/GYN and Midwifery at Myrtle Street59 Myrtle St Ste 100, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anouk Lambers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rijksuniversiteit Te Leiden Faculty Der Geneeskunde Leiden Netherlands
Frequently Asked Questions
