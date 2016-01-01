Overview

Dr. Anouk Lambers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ballston Spa, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rijksuniversiteit Te Leiden Faculty Der Geneeskunde Leiden Netherlands and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Lambers works at Saratoga OB/GYN and Midwifery at Exit 13 in Ballston Spa, NY with other offices in Malta, NY and Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.