Overview

Dr. Anooshiravan Hami, MD is a Pulmonologist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Hami works at Anooshiravan Hami, MD in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.