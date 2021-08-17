See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Anoosh Moadab, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anoosh Moadab, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Moadab works at All Valley Podiatric Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mclean Jones Podiatry
    6115 N 1st St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 436-1213

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ratings & Reviews

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Anoosh Moadab, DPM
About Dr. Anoosh Moadab, DPM

  • Podiatric Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
  • English, Arabic and Persian
  • Male
  • 1912904376
Education & Certifications

  • Kaiser Foundation Hospital
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Fresno Surgical Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anoosh Moadab, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moadab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Moadab has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moadab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moadab works at All Valley Podiatric Group in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Moadab’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moadab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moadab.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moadab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moadab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

