Dr. Anoop Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Anoop Shah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Virginia|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists - Richmond8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 429-4828
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anoop Shah, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1053671347
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine/St. Lukes Episcopal Hospital Program|Baylor College of Medicine/St. Lukes Episcopal Hospital Program|Texas Heart Institute|Texas Heart Institute
- University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)|University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)|University of Pennsylvania Health System|University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University of Virginia|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
