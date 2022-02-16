Dr. Anoop Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anoop Patel, MD
Dr. Anoop Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-2282Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Amazing ! Greatest Doctor and very caring person! I had a complicated brain surgery with Anoop Patel, who removed almost all tumor without damaging the brain. I was aware right after surgery, recovered quickly, and back to my normal active life! He regularly checked on me and was available, caring and responsive. I would only consider working with him if needed again. Highly professional and skilled Doctor and very good person! Thank you so much for your amazing work and for my life!
- Neurosurgery
- English
