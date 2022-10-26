See All Urologists in Glastonbury, CT
Dr. Anoop Meraney, MB BS

Urology
4.9 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anoop Meraney, MB BS is an Urology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They graduated from Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Meraney works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Manchester, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney and Ureter Removal, Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd Fl 2, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 246-2071
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    376 Tolland Tpke Ste 202, Manchester, CT 06042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-4306
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 416, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 947-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Bladder Cancer

Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 26, 2022
    The visit was a pleasant one. The staff was very polite and friendly. The doctor was courteous and provided answers to all my questions and concerns and his explanations were easily understood.
    — Oct 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anoop Meraney, MB BS
    About Dr. Anoop Meraney, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528219219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (India)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Krishna Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anoop Meraney, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meraney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meraney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meraney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meraney has seen patients for Kidney and Ureter Removal, Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meraney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Meraney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meraney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meraney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meraney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

