Dr. Anoop Meraney, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anoop Meraney, MB BS is an Urology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They graduated from Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Meraney works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd Fl 2, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group376 Tolland Tpke Ste 202, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 696-4306
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 416, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The visit was a pleasant one. The staff was very polite and friendly. The doctor was courteous and provided answers to all my questions and concerns and his explanations were easily understood.
About Dr. Anoop Meraney, MB BS
- Urology
- English, Hindi
- 1528219219
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (India)
- Krishna Hospital
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
