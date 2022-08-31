See All Cardiologists in Lake Elsinore, CA
Dr. Anoop Maheshwari, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.5 (90)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anoop Maheshwari, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Maheshwari works at Inland Pulmonary Specialists in Lake Elsinore, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA, Corona, CA and Moreno Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Failure, Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inland Pulmonary Specialists
    31571 Canyon Estates Dr Ste 219, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 590-4822
    Inland Pulmonary Specialists
    4646 Brockton Ave Ste 203, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 383-3990
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Inland Pulmonary Specialists
    1157 W Grand Blvd, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 590-4823
    Inland Pulmonary Specialists
    23180 Hemlock Ave Ste 201, Moreno Valley, CA 92557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 590-4821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Failure
Cough
Wheezing
Respiratory Failure
Cough
Wheezing

Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Very clean office waiting area as well as the exam hallways and rooms. Dr. Muheshwari was very thorough as well as very friendly. I feel very confident that he will take very good care of my Asthma
    Dr. Muheshwari — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anoop Maheshwari, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Romanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114944824
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc School Of Med
    Residency
    • Usc School Of Med
    Internship
    • Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anoop Maheshwari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maheshwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maheshwari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maheshwari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maheshwari has seen patients for Respiratory Failure, Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maheshwari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Maheshwari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maheshwari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maheshwari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maheshwari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

