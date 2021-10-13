Dr. Anoop Karippot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karippot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anoop Karippot, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
North Coast Family Medical Group477 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 753-7143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The visit was great. Worth the visit. I had apprehensions for the in person visit but the office was calm and staff was friendly. I was extremely satisfied with the visit today. I recommend Dr. Karippot to my friends and family. He was knowledgeable and friendly with a warm approach.
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University Louisville School Of Med
- Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Dr. Karippot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karippot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karippot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karippot has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karippot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Karippot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karippot.
