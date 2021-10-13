Overview

Dr. Anoop Karippot, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Karippot works at North Coast Family Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.