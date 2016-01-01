Dr. Appannagari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anoop Appannagari, MD
Overview
Dr. Anoop Appannagari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Chicago, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.
Locations
St Catherine Hospital Inc4321 Fir St, East Chicago, IN 46312 Directions (219) 836-6002
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anoop Appannagari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1912136979
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appannagari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appannagari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appannagari has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appannagari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Appannagari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appannagari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appannagari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appannagari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.