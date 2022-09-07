Dr. Anoop Ahuja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahuja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anoop Ahuja, MD
Dr. Anoop Ahuja, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Houston Clinic4101 Greenbriar Dr Ste 320, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 795-0111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Very caring specialist with deep knowledge and insight, very much passionate and enthusiastic about helping his patients. Exceptional positive attitude and compassion. Incredible job going over, in detail my pre-op, post-ops and follow up. I will highly recommend him to other patients.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
