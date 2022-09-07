See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Anoop Ahuja, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Anoop Ahuja, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ahuja works at ENT Associates of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Clinic
    4101 Greenbriar Dr Ste 320, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 795-0111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 07, 2022
    Very caring specialist with deep knowledge and insight, very much passionate and enthusiastic about helping his patients. Exceptional positive attitude and compassion. Incredible job going over, in detail my pre-op, post-ops and follow up. I will highly recommend him to other patients.
    Maryam Fereydoon — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Anoop Ahuja, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1619960994
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anoop Ahuja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahuja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahuja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahuja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahuja works at ENT Associates of Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ahuja’s profile.

    Dr. Ahuja has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahuja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahuja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahuja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahuja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahuja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

