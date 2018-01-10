Overview

Dr. Anoli Maniar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.



Dr. Maniar works at Hunterdon Otolaryngology and Allergy Associates in Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.