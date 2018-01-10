Dr. Anoli Maniar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maniar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anoli Maniar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anoli Maniar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.
Dr. Maniar works at
Locations
-
1
Hunterdon Otolaryngology and Allergy Associates105 Raider Blvd Ste 202, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 788-9131
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maniar?
Very friendly and thorough. I was getting sinus headaches 3-5 times a week. After trying multiple medications, she recommended allergy testing. I had been taking allergy meds for 15 years and it turns out, I don’t have allergies. She ordered a Cat scan and called me with the results promptly. It turned out I had a severely diviated septum and some other issues. She performed surgery and a few days after, I can already feel a difference. I would highly recommend and trust her!
About Dr. Anoli Maniar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831281682
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maniar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maniar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maniar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maniar works at
Dr. Maniar has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maniar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Maniar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maniar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maniar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maniar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.