Dr. Anokhi Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anokhi Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Anokhi Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Alvin M Schmidt MD200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7414
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr Shah is an amazing listener. I have never felt so comfortable with a physician. She makes common sense decisions and she always explains everything really well. I don't always love the practice she is with because they aren't great at communication. That shouldn't reflect on the doctor I think.
About Dr. Anokhi Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1447646831
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.