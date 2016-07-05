Overview

Dr. Anoj Goel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with South City Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Goel works at Primary Care Now in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.