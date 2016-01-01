Dr. Annuradha Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annuradha Goel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annuradha Goel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Goel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Jessup Street1602 Jessup St, Wilmington, DE 19802 Directions (302) 576-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goel?
About Dr. Annuradha Goel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1467787184
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel works at
Dr. Goel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.