Dr. Annu Sharma, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Annu Sharma, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Sciences Rohtak and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Sharma works at Greater Newport Physicians in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Health 4 Kidz Pediatrics
    15785 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 215, Irvine, CA 92618 (949) 753-0901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Asthma
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Asthma

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 20, 2017
    Dr. Sharma is a very good doctor who listens and offers very professional advice when it comes to the health and well-being of my kids. She is very attentive, kind, and friendly and I would definitely recommend her.
    Anaheim, CA — Jul 20, 2017
    About Dr. Annu Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255387668
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Sciences Rohtak
    Undergraduate School
    • Maharishi Dayanand University / Government Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annu Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at Greater Newport Physicians in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

