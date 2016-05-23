Overview

Dr. Annu Goel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and ProMedica Flower Hospital.



Dr. Goel works at Kenneth H Adler MD in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.