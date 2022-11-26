See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beaver, PA
Dr. Annmarie Ray, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Annmarie Ray, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine|WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.

Dr. Ray works at MDVIP - Beaver, Pennsylvania in Beaver, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Beaver, Pennsylvania
    701 5th St # 304, Beaver, PA 15009
(724) 304-8423

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Earwax Buildup
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Sleep Apnea

Earwax Buildup
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achalasia
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrophic Vaginitis
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Biliary Atresia
Bleeding Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiomyopathy
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carotid Artery Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Concussion
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cushing's Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Elbow Bursitis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endocarditis
Endometriosis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Block
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Annmarie Ray, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • Female
    • 1699738435
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine|WV UNIV SCH OF MED
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Heritage Valley Beaver

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annmarie Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ray works at MDVIP - Beaver, Pennsylvania in Beaver, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ray’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

