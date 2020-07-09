Dr. Annmarie Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annmarie Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Annmarie Nguyen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Annmarie Nguyen MD Inc.12665 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 611, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 539-5225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Dr. Nguyen has been my Dr for years. She is professional, and kind. She always takes the time to explain things and answer any questions I might have.
About Dr. Annmarie Nguyen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083628036
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.