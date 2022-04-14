Dr. Annmarie Jurczak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurczak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annmarie Jurczak, MD
Overview
Dr. Annmarie Jurczak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Jurczak works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology Services East Greenwich Ri1377 S County Trl Unit 2A, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-3000
-
2
Obstetrics and Gynecology Services Providence Ri 148 West River St.148 W River St Ste 8, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 606-3000
-
3
Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction Program West River Center Providence146 W River St Ste 11C, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-7022
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jurczak has gone above and beyond for me on several occasions. She is compassionate, intelligent and well informed.
About Dr. Annmarie Jurczak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1508883596
Education & Certifications
- YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jurczak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jurczak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jurczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jurczak works at
Dr. Jurczak has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jurczak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jurczak speaks Portuguese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurczak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurczak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jurczak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jurczak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.