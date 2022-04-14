Overview

Dr. Annmarie Jurczak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Jurczak works at Obstetrics and Gynecology Services East Greenwich Ri in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.