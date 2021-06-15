Overview

Dr. Annisha Ellis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kennesaw, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Ellis works at Wellstar Pediatric Center in Kennesaw, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA, Marietta, GA and Austell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.