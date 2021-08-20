Dr. Annisa Jamil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annisa Jamil, MD
Overview
Dr. Annisa Jamil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Annisa L Jamil1229 Madison St Ste 680, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 812-9470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care! Would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Annisa Jamil, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
