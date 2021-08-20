See All Ophthalmologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Annisa Jamil, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Annisa Jamil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Jamil works at Allure Facial Laser Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

    Annisa L Jamil
    1229 Madison St Ste 680, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 812-9470

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Excellent care! Would highly recommend her!
    — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. Annisa Jamil, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629006135
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annisa Jamil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jamil works at Allure Facial Laser Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Jamil’s profile.

    Dr. Jamil has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

