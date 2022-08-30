Dr. Annis Rainey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annis Rainey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annis Rainey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Rainey works at
Locations
Dell Children's Medical Group11111 Research Blvd Ste 220, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 324-6755
Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas4900 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 324-6755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rainey operated on me for double vision almost 20 years ago. I had years of perfect vision until my eye started weakening again the last couple of years, as she had advised me might happen. I was so happy she was still in practice and could see me once again. I knew she could not operate as it was still mild, but it was reassuring to be seen again for any updates. She is unmatched in giving the most perfect eyeglass prescription and determined my current lenses from another provider were overcorrected for my vision. She is thorough and kind. Her office staff and techs are friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Annis Rainey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1538111968
Education & Certifications
- Tex Chldns Hosp/Baylor
- Cullen Eye/Baylor Coll Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
