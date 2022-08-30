See All Ophthalmologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Annis Rainey, MD

Ophthalmology
2 (40)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Annis Rainey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Rainey works at Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dell Children's Medical Group
    11111 Research Blvd Ste 220, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-6755
  2. 2
    Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas
    4900 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-6755

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Aug 30, 2022
    Dr Rainey operated on me for double vision almost 20 years ago. I had years of perfect vision until my eye started weakening again the last couple of years, as she had advised me might happen. I was so happy she was still in practice and could see me once again. I knew she could not operate as it was still mild, but it was reassuring to be seen again for any updates. She is unmatched in giving the most perfect eyeglass prescription and determined my current lenses from another provider were overcorrected for my vision. She is thorough and kind. Her office staff and techs are friendly and efficient.
    Excellent eye surgeon — Aug 30, 2022
    Dr. Annis Rainey, MD
    About Dr. Annis Rainey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538111968
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tex Chldns Hosp/Baylor
    Residency
    • Cullen Eye/Baylor Coll Med
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annis Rainey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rainey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rainey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rainey works at Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rainey’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rainey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainey.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.