Dr. Annika Ridlehoover, MD
Overview
Dr. Annika Ridlehoover, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Locations
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Neenah640 Deerwood Ave, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4792Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We love her, listens to our concerns and does a great job of helping us feel at ease. No question is a silly question.
About Dr. Annika Ridlehoover, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1942239009
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
